Afghanistan: Several students feared killed, injured after massive explosion at school in Kunar province

An explosion at a middle school in Afghanistan’s Kunar province has killed or wounded several students, police said on Saturday.

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Afghanistan: Several students feared killed, injured after massive explosion at school in Kunar province

Explosion Hits School In Afghanistan: Several students were feared killed or seriously injured after a massive explosion at a middle school in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar, police said on Saturday, Associated Press reported. Kunar Provincial Police Headquarters’ spokesperson Farid Dehqan said the blast occurred at around 10 am on Saturday morning at a school in the province’s Andar Ser area. He added that several students were killed or wounded in the explosion.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. He said investigative teams from Kunar province had reached the site.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.