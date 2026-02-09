Afghanistan takes BIG step to shock Pakistan, bans import of medicines... now looks towards India for supplies

Home

Afghanistan has imposed a complete ban on medicines coming from Pakistan. Now, it is looking towards India. India has already assured that it will meet Afghanistan's needs. However, this ban comes as a major blow to Pakistan.

The Taliban, which has taken power in Afghanistan, has dealt a major economic and diplomatic blow to Pakistan. The Taliban’s Finance Ministry has ordered a complete ban on the import of medicines from Pakistan. Afghan traders have been instructed to seek alternative trade routes other than Pakistan. They are now eyeing India.

According to Tolo News, Abdul Qayyum Nasir, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Finance Ministry, said the ban took effect on Monday. The Taliban administration has decided to ban not only official trade but also goods imported through illegal routes (smuggling). Those involved in smuggling will be prosecuted, and the seized goods will be destroyed. Earlier, the ministry had warned traders againstPakistanHad given 19 days to complete the business transactions and documents related to it.

Political tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban have been high for the past several months. Border disputes and clashes between Pakistani security forces and Taliban fighters have been frequent. Major transit routes and border crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been largely closed since September. Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar had previously urged traders to suspend trade with Pakistan and identify alternative corridors.

India became a ray of hope

This ban on Pakistan also poses a significant risk to Afghanistan, as more than 70 percent of its medicines came from Pakistan. Cities like Kabul and Herat are facing severe drug shortages, with prices skyrocketing. To address this shortage, Taliban officials visited India, Iran, and Turkey last month. The Taliban now wants to open new routes for pharmaceutical imports from trusted countries like India, rather than Pakistan.

Afghanistan was a major pharmaceutical customer for Pakistan , hitting Pakistan’s economic backbone. This ban will not only cause billions of rupees in losses to Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry but will also weaken its diplomatic influence in the region. On the other hand, this is a major opportunity for India to further strengthen its humanitarian and trade ties with Afghanistan.

