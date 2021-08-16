Kabul: Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country yesterday is likely to head to the United States, said reports on Monday. Ghani is reportedly putting up in Oman after being denied landing in Tajikistan.Also Read - Video: Heavy Gunfire Kills 5 as Citizens Gather at Kabul Airport to Leave Warn-Torn Country | WATCH

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan has also dismissed reports which claimed that Ghani arrived in the country. ” The plane with Ashraf Ghani has not entered the air space of Tajikistan and has not landed on the territory of the country,” the Foreign Ministry said. Also Read - India to Chair UNSC Meet on Situation in Afghanistan Today

According to the Tajik Foreign Ministry, Dushanbe (capital city of Tajikistan) received no requests on the matter from the Afghan side. Also Read - The Kind of Wins You Cherish a Lifetime: VVS Laxman Praises West Indies

Earlier on Sunday, Ghani in a long Facebook post explained the reason behind his exit. The former president said he left the war-torn country to ‘avoid bloodshed’. Ghani said he was faced with a “hard choice” between the “armed Taliban” or “leaving the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting the past 20 years”.