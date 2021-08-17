New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a high-level meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), in the wake of situation in Afghanistan at his residence in New Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are present in the meeting.Also Read - Committed to Safe Return of All Indians, Says MEA; AI to Operate Flights Till Kabul Airport Remains Functional

India on Tuesday said the evacuation of its embassy staff from Kabul has been completed and the focus now would be to ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals from the Afghan capital in view of the prevailing situation in the country. India has brought back the Indian ambassador and all staff members from its embassy in Kabul in two military transport aircraft in the wake of escalating tension and deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital after its takeover by the Taliban.

In a tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the movement from Kabul to India was a “difficult and complicated” exercise and thanked all those whose cooperation and facilitation made it possible. “In view of the prevailing situation in Kabul, it was decided that our Embassy personnel would be immediately moved to India. This movement has been completed in two phases and the Ambassador and all other India-based personnel have reached New Delhi this afternoon,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

