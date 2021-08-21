New Delhi: An Indian Air Force C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul on Saturday with over 85 Indians on board, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The aircraft landed in Tajikistan for refueling. “An Indian Air Force C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul with over 85 Indians. The aircraft landed in Tajikistan for refueling. Indian government officials are helping in the evacuation of Indian citizens on the ground in Kabul,” sources told ANI.Also Read - Taliban Faction Leaders Meet Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai Amid Talks To Form Govt

Since the capture of the capital Kabul, the Indian Air Force operated two sorties of the C-17 Globemaster after getting clearance from the US forces at the Hamid Karzai airport and brought back around 180 officials, ITBP staffers, and a few journalists. The Indian Air Force has already evacuated about 180 Indian passengers.

Yesterday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia heaped praise on the efforts of the national carrier Air India and IAF for bringing back the Indian citizens stuck in Kabul after the Taliban took over.

“We operated flights to Kabul every day but after Afghanistan airspace’s closure, Indian Air Force’s C130 Hercules Globemaster aircraft flew to Kabul to bring back our citizens to the country. These flights are operating to bring back our people safely. Every day we are getting 130-150 Indians safely back to the country,” he said.

The Afghanistan government collapsed on August 15 with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country and the Taliban’s entry into the capital. As per media reports, Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul and seizing the presidential palace Arg in the capital.

(With agency inputs)