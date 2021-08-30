New Delhi: Taliban leader Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanekzai reiterated that they (militant group) want good relations with all its neighbours, including India, and the country should not use Afghanistan in its internal dispute with Pakistan. This was the first statement of the Taliban’s top hierarchy on the issue since Afghanistan swiftly fell to the insurgents.Also Read - Men Not Allowed to Teach Girls in Afghanistan: Taliban Now Bans Co-Education

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Stanikzai, who is likely to be the foreign minister of the strife-torn nation said that India and Pakistan a fight amongst themselves on the border. "They should not use Afghanistan for this and we will not let any country use our land for this," he added.

On being asked if the Taliban will team up with Pakistan to target India, Stanikzai claimed that whatever comes up in the media is not true. "There is no such statement or indication from our side", he told the news channel.

In a video address in Pashto, Stanekzai said consultations with various groups and political parties are going on to form a government in Kabul that will have representations from people from “different walks of life”.

“We attach great importance to our trade, economic and political relations with India and want to maintain that relation. We also need to keep the air trade open,” he was quoted as saying by Pakistani media outlet Independent Urdu.

The Taliban leader was referring to the air corridor between India and Afghanistan that was established to boost trade between the two countries in view of Pakistan”s denial to allow transit access. Stanekzai also described India as an ‘important country’ in the region. Without elaborating, he said Afghanistan’s trade with India through Pakistan is “very important”.