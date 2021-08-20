Kabul: Amidst the despair, a heartbreaking video of a small girl being lifted up over the high fence and handed over to American soldiers has caught the netizens’ attention. The clip shared by news agency Reuters, highlighted the desperation of Afghans to leave the country following the Taliban’s rapid return to power.Also Read - Real or Fake? Videos Show Armed Taliban Fighters Dancing After Capturing Afghanistan, Here's a Fact Check

Notably, the Taliban took control over Afghanistan on Sunday after entering the presidential palace in Kabul. With the Taliban in control of Afghanistan, most countries are racing to evacuate their citizens from Kabul’s airport and shutting their embassies temporarily. The situation continues to deteriorate at the airport and around its perimeter, which is under Taliban control.

A small Afghan girl was lifted up over the high perimeter wall and passed into the hands of an American soldier at Kabul airport, capturing the sense of desperation among many Afghans who are fleeing because of fear of persecution https://t.co/W2JUbGP0bq pic.twitter.com/yD6ixI3i2n — Reuters (@Reuters) August 19, 2021

Kabul Airport remains secure and open for flight operations

Speaking at a press briefing in the Pentagon, US Army Major General William “Hank” Taylor said, “The US footprint in Kabul is now over 5,200 total troops on the ground. Kabul Airport remains secure and open for flight operations.”

Providing an update on US evacuations from Afghanistan Taylor said that since the start of evacuation operations on August 14, the US has evacuated approx 7,000 total evacuees.

The cumulative number of people moved out of Afghanistan is somewhere near 12,000.

“This increase is reflective of both a ramp-up of aircraft and airlift capability, faster processing of evacuees and greater information and fidelity in reporting,” Taylor said in a Pentagon briefing.