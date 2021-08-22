Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE: Amidst the despair, around 350 people have been evacuated from Kabul by two Indian flights yesterday. As per the reports, the aircraft is expected to land in India on Sunday. Sources told Indian Express that their repatriation was delayed due to ‘logistics issues’ at Kabul airport—which is under the control of US forces. Earlier on Saturday, government sources asserted that India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The permission has been granted by the American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces which have been controlling operations of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Afghan capital was taken over by the Taliban on August 15. A total of 25 flights are being operated by them as they, at present, are focusing on evacuating their citizens, weaponry and equipment. Stay here for LIVE updates. Also Read - Taliban Maligning Islam Through Terror Activities in Shariyat's Name: Ajmer Dargah Spiritual Head