Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: US President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to bring back Americans who are still stuck in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover. "We will get you home," said Biden, at a news press conference in White House. He stressed that any attack on the US troops would be retaliated firmly. Raising his concerns about Afghan women and human rights under the Taliban control, Biden said that international pressure would be made on the terror group to respect people's rights in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Al Qaeda's Yemeni branch has congratulated the Taliban on their takeover of Afghanistan. "This victory and empowerment reveal to us that jihad and fighting represent the Sharia-based, legal, and realistic way to restore rights (and) expel the invaders and occupiers," Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) said in a statement. Notably, Afghanistan's future is hanging in balance as the country's government collapsed last week soon after president Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul. The Taliban entered the presidential palace and declared its victory over the government. Stay here for LIVE updates.