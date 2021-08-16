Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates, August 16, 2021: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban. The US said it would deploy as many as 6,000 of its troops at the Kabul airport to ensure safe departure of its citizens and those from its friends and allies from Afghanistan. More than 60 countries led by the United States and the European Union issued a joint statement urging those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to bear responsibility and accountability for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order. Government offices, shops and schools are still shuttered in areas recently captured by the Taliban, with many residents either lying low or fleeing to the capital, Kabul. The Taliban have issued statements aimed at reassuring Afghans. They say there will be no revenge attacks on those who worked for the government or its security services, and that “life, property and honour” will be respected. They are urging Afghans to remain in the country and have pledged to create a “secure environment” for businesses, embassies, and foreign and local charities. The militant group is holding talks aimed at forming an “open, inclusive Islamic government” in Afghanistan. Stay tuned to this live blog for more updates.Also Read - Taliban's Mullah Baradar Likely To Be Next Afghanistan President. Here's What We Know so Far

Live Updates

  • 8:21 AM IST

    There will be a new government in Kabul ‘very shortly,’ says UK PM Boris Johnson: Boris Johnson said it is clear there would be a new government in place in Afghanistan “very shortly” as he called on UK allies to “work together” to make sure the war-torn country does not become the “breeding ground of terrorism”.

  • 8:14 AM IST

  • 8:12 AM IST

    Unusual activity detected on Afghan Embassy’s Twitter: “Unusual activity detected on the Twitter account of Afghan Embassy,” say Afghan Embassy sources on recent tweets which were later deleted.

  • 7:49 AM IST

    Over 60 nations urge Taliban to let foreign nationals, Afghans leave: Over 60 countries including the US, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and Canada have urged “all parties” to safeguard the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the war-torn country, and said that roads, airports and border crossing must remain open.

  • 7:26 AM IST

    UN to hold emergency meeting on Afghanistan: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Afghanistan on Monday morning at the request of Estonia and Norway. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will brief council members on the latest situation.