Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates, August 16, 2021: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban. The US said it would deploy as many as 6,000 of its troops at the Kabul airport to ensure safe departure of its citizens and those from its friends and allies from Afghanistan. More than 60 countries led by the United States and the European Union issued a joint statement urging those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to bear responsibility and accountability for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order. Government offices, shops and schools are still shuttered in areas recently captured by the Taliban, with many residents either lying low or fleeing to the capital, Kabul. The Taliban have issued statements aimed at reassuring Afghans. They say there will be no revenge attacks on those who worked for the government or its security services, and that "life, property and honour" will be respected. They are urging Afghans to remain in the country and have pledged to create a "secure environment" for businesses, embassies, and foreign and local charities. The militant group is holding talks aimed at forming an "open, inclusive Islamic government" in Afghanistan. Stay tuned to this live blog for more updates.