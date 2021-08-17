Washington: Breaking his silence over the dramatic fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban following the withdrawal of US troops, President Joe Biden asserted that the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan “did unfold more quickly” than the United States had anticipated. In a televised address from the White House, Biden said he stands firmly behind his decision and blamed the Afghan leadership for giving in to the Taliban without any fight. “I stand squarely behind my decision. After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces. That’s why we’re still there. We were clear-eyed about the risks. We planned for every contingency. But I always promised the American people that I will be straight with you,” Biden said in his address to the nation amid mounting criticism.Also Read - Black Day Embarks Upon Afghanistan as Taliban Take Charge, UN Chief Says 'World is Watching' | Key Developments
His statement comes after chaos erupted at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai airport, where scores of Afghans have thronged in a desperate attempt to leave the country. Also Read - Stand Squarely Behind Decision To Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan, Says US President Joe Biden
A US soldier point his gun towards an Afghan passenger at the Kabul airport. (Photo Courtesy: Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
Meanwhile, holding Afghanistan leaders responsible for the deteriorating situation, Biden said,”The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated. So, what happened? Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed, sometimes without trying to fight. If anything, the developments of the past week reinforced that ending US military involvement in Afghanistan now was the right decision.” Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: Hindus, Sikhs Take Refuge in Kabul's Karte Parwan Gurdwara Amid Taliban Takeover
US President Joe Biden (PTI)
Here are the key takeaways from his address
- American troops cannot be dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves. “We spent over a trillion dollars. We trained and equipped an Afghan military force of some 300,000 strong. Incredibly well equipped. A force larger in size than the militaries of many of our NATO allies,” he said.
- The US President also warned the Taliban of swift and forceful response from the US if they attack American personnel or disrupt their operations in Afghanistan.
- “As we carry out this departure, we have made it clear to the Taliban: If they attack our personnel or disrupt our operation, the US presence will be swift and the response will be swift and forceful. We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary. Our current military mission will be short in time, limited in scope, and focused in its objectives: Get our people and our allies to safety as quickly as possible,” he said.
- Biden stated that he will not repeat the mistakes the US has made in the past, mistake of staying and fighting indefinitely in a conflict that is not in the national interest of America, of doubling down on a civil war in a foreign country, of attempting to remake a country through the endless military deployments of US forces.
- “I will not mislead the American people by claiming that just a little more time in Afghanistan will make all the difference. Nor will I shrink from my share of responsibility for where we are today and how we must move forward from here. I am President of the United States of America, and the buck stops with me,” he said.
- The president further informed that US has shut down its embassy and is taking over air traffic control. “Our troops are working to secure the airfield and to ensure continued operation of both the civilian and military flights. We’re taking over air traffic control. We have safely shut down our embassy and transferred our diplomats. Our diplomatic presence is now consolidated at the airport as well”, he added.