Washington: Breaking his silence over the dramatic fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban following the withdrawal of US troops, President Joe Biden asserted that the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan "did unfold more quickly" than the United States had anticipated. In a televised address from the White House, Biden said he stands firmly behind his decision and blamed the Afghan leadership for giving in to the Taliban without any fight. "I stand squarely behind my decision. After 20 years, I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces. That's why we're still there. We were clear-eyed about the risks. We planned for every contingency. But I always promised the American people that I will be straight with you," Biden said in his address to the nation amid mounting criticism.

His statement comes after chaos erupted at Kabul's Hamid Karzai airport, where scores of Afghans have thronged in a desperate attempt to leave the country.

Meanwhile, holding Afghanistan leaders responsible for the deteriorating situation, Biden said,"The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated. So, what happened? Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed, sometimes without trying to fight. If anything, the developments of the past week reinforced that ending US military involvement in Afghanistan now was the right decision."

Here are the key takeaways from his address