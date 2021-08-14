Kabul: The Taliban tightened their stranglehold around Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Saturday with insurgents camping just 50 kilometers away from the city, causing the US and other countries to rush for evacuation of their nationals. The Taliban has captured Herat and Kandahar, the country’s second and third largest cities. As the Taliban insurgents increasingly gain ground in Afghanistan, some accounts state that 60 per cent of the country’s territory is under their control. With complete pullback of foreign troops just two weeks away, there is growing concern that Kabul too could fall into the hands of the Taliban soon.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: India's Military Presence in Afghanistan Won't be Good for Them, Says Taliban

And now with the Taliban on the doorstep of the capital, the US embassy in Kabul is scrambling to destroy its classified documents and evacuate American citizens. The US embassy staff in Kabul began destroying classified documents and equipment. An internal memo called for the disposal of the American flag or items that could be used for propaganda purposes.

As the security situation worsens in the country, 3,000 additional American troops started arriving in Afghanistan to secure the airport and assist with the evacuations in Kabul.

The US-led evacuation is focused on thousands of people, including embassy employees, and Afghans and their families who fear retribution for working as interpreters or in other support roles for the United States.

A host of European countries — including Britain, Germany, Denmark and Spain — all announced the withdrawal of personnel from their respective embassies on Friday.

The United States on Friday said it is “certainly concerned” by rapid the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, adding that the terror group is trying to isolate Kabul as they have “taken over border crossing, highways, and major intersections to control lines of communication and revenue”.

During a press briefing, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby on Friday said Kabul is not right now an “imminent threat environment”.

But Kirby added, “If you just look at what the Taliban’s been doing, you can see that they are trying to isolate Kabul. Now what they want to do if they achieve that isolation I think only they can speak to.”

Back in Washington, the US State Department has begun preparing for a crisis, calling on volunteers with “High Threat, High Risk” and overseas experience for supporting US Embassy Kabul, The Washington Post reported citing a separate memo sent to staff.

Painting a grim picture of things to come in Afghanistan, one State Department official who works on security issues said that “the whole thing is about to go bad.”

(With inputs from ANI)