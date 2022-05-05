New Delhi: The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has reportedly told driving instructors to stop issuing licenses to women in Kabul and other provinces. The ban on women driving licenses comes as the country is grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments.Also Read - Let Afghan Girls Return to Secondary School: India And UK to Taliban After PM Modi-Johnson Meet

“We have been verbally instructed to stop issuing licenses to women drivers … but not directed to stop women from driving in the city,” Jan Agha Achakzai, the head of Herat’s Traffic Management Institute, was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban’s return to power in August last year. Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women.

In a recent decree, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan banned girls from attending school above grade sixth leading to worldwide condemnation. The leaders of the outfit have since said that the move was taken because of an apparent “shortage of teachers” and that the right of girls to study beyond grade sixth will be restored “shortly”.

Afghanistan has now the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption. Since the Taliban takeover, aid for development stopped and a budget that was 80 per cent provided by international donors came to a halt. Now, about 95 per cent of Afghans do not have enough to eat, according to the United Nations and the economy is in free fall. People can withdraw a maximum of $200 every two weeks from their banks.