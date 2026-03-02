Home

Afghanistan targets Pakistans Nur Khan airbase while Pakistan claims to have killed more than 400 Afghan fighters; Situation fragile

The Pakistani Air Force claims to have targeted Taliban military headquarters in Nangarhar and Kandahar.

According to the Taliban, they targeted Nur Khan Airbase. (Images: Maxar Technologies and Planet Labs)

New Delhi: Airstrikes and gunfire have been continuing along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan for the past four days. The Taliban government claims they attacked Pakistan’s highly sensitive Nur Khan Airbase, located in Rawalpindi. A Taliban minister also claimed that their fighters crossed the Durand Line and entered Pakistani territory. According to the Taliban, some military bases in Quetta and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also attacked.

Action in response to Pakistani airstrikes

This action was taken in response to Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul, Bagram, and other areas. Meanwhile, the Pakistani government claims that more than 400 Afghan fighters have been killed and hundreds injured so far.

According to the Taliban, they targeted Nur Khan Airbase, the headquarters of the 12th Corps in Quetta, Balochistan, and a military camp in the Mohmand region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Situation between Pakistan and Afghanistan very hostile

The conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan began on February 22nd when Pakistan carried out airstrikes in the border areas of Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Deputy Home Minister, Talal Chaudhry, claimed that at least 70 fighters were killed in operations against TTP hideouts in the border areas. Later, the Pakistani newspaper Dawn claimed the number had risen to 80. In response, Afghanistan attacked Pakistan on February 27th.

The Afghan Defense Ministry stated that Pakistan would receive a “strong response at the right time” as it described the attacks as a violation of the country’s sovereignty.

Pakistan has long pressured the Taliban government in Afghanistan to prevent any terrorist organization from using its territory. Islamabad alleges that the TTP is operating from Afghanistan, a charge the Taliban government has consistently denied.

Pakistan kills more than 400 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan

Pakistan has named its offensive against Afghanistan “Operation Ghazab Lil Haq” and carried out attacks in several provinces, including Kabul. “Ghazab Lil Haq” means “standing up for one’s rights.”

According to Pakistan’s Information Minister, Atta Ullah Tarar, so far 415 Taliban fighters have been killed, more than 580 have been injured, 182 posts have been destroyed, 31 posts have been captured, and 185 tanks and military vehicles have been destroyed. The Pakistani Air Force claims to have targeted Taliban military headquarters in Nangarhar and Kandahar.

