New Delhi: Taking charge as the new army chief of Afghanistan, senior Taliban leader Qari Fasihuddin said that Afghanistan will soon have a "regular and disciplined" army of its own. Addressing a press conference in Kabul on Wednesday, Fasihuddin further stated that discussions are underway to decide on the formation of a "regular, disciplined and strong army" in the near future and that their soldiers will be trained to defend the boundaries of Afghanistan.

As per an India Today report, Fasihuddin further said, "We will not let a civil war erupt. Those disturbing security and stability will be trampled and those opposing the Taliban will be arrested."

Fasihuddin's statements were later confirmed by Taliban spokesman Ahmadullah Muttaqi through a tweet mentioning that Afghanistan will "soon have a well-organized army and force". He tweeted, "Afghanistan will soon have a well-organized army and force. Qari Fasihuddin, the Taliban's chief of staff, said consultations were underway to form an army and that a regular army and force would be formed soon. He said the troops should be trained to defend Afghanistan."