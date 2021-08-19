Kabul/New Delhi: Afghanistan’s Former Vice-President Amrullah Saleh, who has declared himself the ‘caretaker’ President after Ashraf Ghani fled the country ahead of Taliban’s takeover, took to Twitter to warn Pakistan along with the terror outfit Taliban.Also Read - Forced to Leave With One Pair of Clothes: Ashraf Ghani in 1st Video Since Fleeing Kabul | Watch

Amid fears that Pakistan may support the Taliban and takeover Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh warned the neighbouring country saying Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow. He suggested Pakistan not to humiliate itself by bowing to terrorist groups. He also said that Afghanistan is too big for the Taliban to govern.

"Nations must respect the rule of law, not violence. Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for Talibs to govern. Don't let your histories have a chapter on humiliation and bowing to terror groups," Amrullah Saleh said in a tweet.

Amrullah Saleh declared himself as the “legitimate caretaker President” on August 17 in accordance with the Constitution that states that in the absence of the President, the First Vice President becomes the caretaker President.

There has been no armed opposition to the Taliban. But videos from the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, a stronghold of the Northern Alliance militias that allied with the US during the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan, appear to show potential opposition figures gathering there. That area is in the only province that has not fallen to the Taliban.

“I won’t disappoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with Taliban. NEVER,” Amrullah Saleh wrote n Twitter on Sunday, before going underground.