Washington: Donald Trump once again hit the headlines after he casually remarked that if he had wanted then he could have won the war in Afghanistan in 10 days, adding “the country would be wiped off the face of the earth”.

“If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week. I just don’t want to kill 10 million people,” Trump told reporters, speaking at the Oval Office alongside Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

What is more shocking is that Trump made the statement when the US and the Taliban are in talks to end the 18 years of war peacefully, and bring US troops home.

Further, Trump hailed Pakistan’s help in advancing peace talks in Afghanistan.

Pakistan was the Taliban’s chief sponsor when it took power in neighbouring Afghanistan during the 1990s, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that US President Donald Trump has accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation to visit Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, Qureshi said that matters pertaining to Trump’s visit will be agreed upon soon, Geo News reported.

His comments followed Khan’s meeting with Trump at the White House on Monday. Qureshi said that previously Pakistan-US ties took a cold turn but now they have improved and the government is serious to re-establish better ties.