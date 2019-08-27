New Delhi: Afghanistan on Tuesday wrote to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over Pakistan targeting and shelling its province bordering its southern neighbour. The letter was written by Afghan envoy to UN Adela Raz to Poland’s Envoy to United Nations Joanna Wronecka on August 22.

Pakistan, on August 19 and 20, fired over 200 rockets into the Sheltan district of Afghanistan’s northeastern Kunar province, resulting in massive damage in the area and also causing displacement of the local population.

The letter by the Afghan government said, “We call on the United Nations Security Council to take necessary measures and actions to bring about an end to the violations identified.” The letter added, “We would be grateful if this letter of complaint on Pakistan’s continued activities is circulated as an official document of the Security Council.”

The attacks on the Afghan territory have continued despite Kabul informing Islamabad through the diplomatic channel to cease the provocative activities.

The development comes even as Pakistan, with the support of its ally China, tried to rake up Kashmir at UNSC earlier this month in the backdrop of New Delhi’s decision to remove the special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The letter is a follow-up to a letter that Afghanistan wrote to the UNSC in February on Islamabad’s engagement with the Taliban and support to terror groups. The government of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited the Taliban for talks, irking Kabul.

However, hours after Afghanistan moved UNSC, Taliban called off the talks saying that most members of its negotiating team are unable to travel because they are subject to U.S. and UN sanctions.