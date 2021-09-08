Kabul: A day after the Taliban announced its new cabinet just a week before the government formation, the National Resistance Front (NRF), which has been battling against the Taliban since the takeover of Afghanistan provinces in August, on Wednesday said the resistance group will declare a parallel government after consultation with politicians. In the meantime, the resistance group has termed the new Taliban’s caretaker government “illegitimate”.Also Read - No PhD, Master's Degree Valuable Today...: Taliban Education Minister Questions Relevance of Higher Studies | WATCH Video

Opposing the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Ahmad Masoud, co-leader of the resistance front in Panjshir province, said the resistance front acknowledged that they will establish a transitional democratic and legitimate government which is forged based on the votes of people and is acceptable to the international community.

Issuing a statement, the resistance force said the Taliban's illegitimate government regime is a clear sign of the group's enmity with the Afghan people and a threat to the stability and security of Afghanistan, the region and the world, Khaama news agency reported on Wednesday.

In a video clip, Ahmad Masoud had earlier called on the people of Afghanistan to resurrect against the Taliban.

In the statement, the resistance front also urged several global agencies such as the UN, UNHRC, EU, the organization of Shanghai, SARC, ECO and OIC to not cooperate with the Taliban.

The move from the front comes after the Taliban said on Monday that they have captured Panjshir after their takeover of the US-backed Afghanistan government last month.

It must be noted that the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with key roles being shared by high-profile members of the insurgent group, including a specially designated global terrorist of the dreaded Haqqani Network as the interior minister.

Mullah Hasan, the chief of the Taliban’s powerful decision-making body ‘Rehbari Shura’, will be the Acting Prime Minister while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be his deputy in the new Islamic government , Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a news conference in Kabul.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, a specially designated global terrorist and son of the famous anti-Soviet warlord Jalaluddin Haqqani who founded Haqqani Network, is the new acting interior minister in the 33-member Cabinet that has no woman member.

The Taliban had promised an “inclusive” government that represents Afghanistan’s complex ethnic makeup, but there is no Hazara member in the Cabinet.