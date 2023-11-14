After 16 Years, Hamas Has ‘Lost Control In Gaza’, Says Israel Defence Minister

Gaza has been under near total Israeli siege and run short of food, fuel and other basic supplies. Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday called on the European Union and the United Nations to "parachute aid" into Gaza.

New Delhi: Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas has “lost control” of the Gaza Strip it has ruled for 16 years. Addressing a video broadcast on Israel’s main TV stations, Gallant said “Hamas has lost control of Gaza. Terrorists are fleeing southward. Civilians are looting Hamas bases,” without providing evidence. “They don’t have faith in the government anymore,” he added.

The Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating the Israeli territory, while Israel responded with airstrikes, ground operations, and punitive measures that included a siege on the Gaza Strip.

The conflict has killed about 1,200 people in Israel, the majority of which from the October 7 Hamas attack, according to Israeli authorities. The conflict has so far claimed 11,240 lives in Gaza, including 4,630 children, according to the Gaza media office. Two thirds of Gaza’s population has become homeless because of the Israeli military campaign.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US media a deal could be afoot to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, but declined to provide details for fear of scuttling the potential plan.

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has said that it has informed mediators of its readiness to release 50 women and children hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a five-day cease-fire.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a message on its Telegram channel on Monday that “Qatari mediators have made efforts to release Israeli detainees in exchange for releasing 200 Palestinian children and 75 women”, Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed that the cease-fire should ensure a halt to hostilities and allow aid entry to people in the enclave.

He emphasized that the continued Israeli ground, naval, and aerial aggression threatens the lives of the detainees held by them and by other armed Palestinian factions in Gaza.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.