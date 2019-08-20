New Delhi: Soon after a 30-minute conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US president Donald Trump reportedly dialled Pakistan PM Imran Khan and asked him to “moderate rhetoric” with India over the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir in an effort to reduce tensions.

“Trump spoke by telephone with Khan to discuss “the need to reduce tensions and moderate rhetoric with India over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” the White House said in a readout of the call. The White House further informed that during the conversation, Trump “reaffirmed the need to avoid escalation of the situation, and urged restraint” on both sides.

The two leaders also agreed to work towards strengthening US-Pakistan economic and trade cooperation, it added.

Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir. A tough situation, but good conversations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

Yesterday, in his telephonic conversation with Trump, PM Modi highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

“In the context of the regional situation, the prime minister stated that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace,” it said.

Prime Minister’s Office informed that the conversation was marked by the warmth and cordiality which characterises the relations between the two leaders and PM Modi also appreciated remaining in regular touch with President Trump.