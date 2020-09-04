On Friday, New Zealand recorded its first coronavirus death in more than three months after a man in his 50s succumbed to the virus. Also Read - Hit by Fresh Coronavirus Outbreak, New Zealand Postpones General Elections by 4 Weeks

“The man in his 50s was part of the August Auckland cluster and died earlier today at Middlemore (Hospital),” the health department said in a statement.

The death takes New Zealand’s death toll from the virus to 23, with the most recent previous fatality on May 24. Two days back, the country reported five new coronavirus cases, taking the overall infections in the country to 1,406.

In view of rising infections, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday that current restrictions to beat the spread of the coronavirus would be in place until at least mid-September. Auckland, the country’s largest city and the centre of a fresh outbreak, will remain on alert level 2.5 that limits gatherings to no more than 10 people.

“The best economic response remains a strong health response. If we get it right we will ultimately shake off restrictions faster and lessen the risk of bouncing around,” Ardern said.

Other parts of the country will be under alert level 2, which requires people to observe social distancing rules and restricts gathering sizes to no more than 100 people. The settings will be reviewed on Sept. 14.

The country with 5 million people had appeared to have succeeded in halting community transmission of COVID-19 but Auckland’s fresh outbreak prompted the government to place the city back in lockdown last month.