New Delhi: Following attacks in France and Austria, Britain's terrorism threat level has been raised to 'severe' as a precautionary measure. This came a day after an assailant killed four people and injured 17 others in a shooting in the heart of Vienna hours before a coronavirus lockdown started.

France has also witnessed three similar attacks in recent weeks.

“This is a precautionary measure following the terrible instances that we’ve seen in France last week, and the events that we saw in Austria last night,” Reuters quoted interior minister Priti Patel as saying in a televised statement. Also Read - Vienna Attack: 7 Dead, Many Injured as Gunmen Open Fire at 6 Different Locations; 1 Suspect Killed

She, however, said that people should not be scared as no specific inputs have been received regarding upcoming threats as yet. According to the government’s classification system, ‘severe’- the second-highest alert level, means that an attack in the coming days is highly likely.

Assessments of terror threat levels are taken by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), part of the MI5 intelligence service, which makes its recommendations independently from the government. They range between five categories of low, moderate, substantial, severe and critical.

The UK’s terrorism threat level was raised to the highest rating, “critical”, in the days following the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017. The threat level remained at the second highest rating, “severe”, until last November last year when it was downgraded to “substantial”, where it has stayed until now.