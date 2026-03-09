Home

After Ayatollah Khamenei’s death and Maduro’s capture, is North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un the next target for Trump?

Is Trump planning to target North Korea's Kim Jong-Un? Read the details here.

Trump has lately been obsessed with being the world’s most powerful leader. Recent actions on Venezuela, Iran, and Greenland are being seen as a trailer of his dominance. To recall our readers, on January 3, US military forces launched a large-scale strike against Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife before transporting them to the United States. In February, the US, along with Israel, launched a joint airstrike on Iran, which led to the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Now, after Venezuela, Iran, and setting eyes on Cuba, Trump’s next target could also be North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Is North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un the next target for Trump?

According to The EurAsian Times report, the capture and removal of Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela and the assassination of Khamanei depicts Unites States’ power and capabilities. This has raised fear among the top leaders of several countries that the US considers adversaries. This is known as decapitation. And so, this is the scenario with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-Un.

What do you mean by decapacitated?

Go Myong-hyun, an analyst at the Seoul-based Institute for National Security Strategy, said, “For a regime built around protecting the leader above all else, that makes the threat feel much more real in Pyongyang,” as reported by EurAsian Times.

On the other hand, Robert Page, an American political scientist, stated that an organization’s (country’s) leadership “is like a body’s brain: destroy it, and the body dies; isolate it, and the body is paralyzed; confuse it, and the body is uncontrollable.” It is noted that when a famous leader is eliminated, assassinated, or decapacitated, it primarily lowers the enemy’s abilities. Thus, the probabilities of winning the war increase on the other side. The gap to fill the position of these slain leaders is also maximized, as finding an equally experienced and competent individual is rare.

The assassination of several top leaders is not a new topic to be discussed. Moammar Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein are a few names on this list who have been shot. As per the report, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius has written, “Decapitation is emerging as the American way of war”.

