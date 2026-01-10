Home

News

After Bangladesh, this Muslim country set to seal major deal with Pakistan, to acquire deadly JF-17 fighter jets, Karakoram-8 light attack aircraft

After Bangladesh, this Muslim country set to seal major deal with Pakistan, to acquire deadly JF-17 fighter jets, Karakoram-8 light attack aircraft

Under the deal, Pakistan will deliver arms and military jets to Sudan, thereby supporting Sudan's ongoing struggle against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Pakistan is gearing up to secure another major arms deal. Pakistan is finalizing an estimated $1.5 billion arms deal with Sudan. The deal is near completion, according to Reuters, citing a former top air force official and three sources. Under the deal, Pakistan will deliver arms and military jets to Sudan, thereby supporting Sudan’s ongoing struggle against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Pakistan is expected to deliver JF-17 military jets to Sudan as part of this deal. These jets are developed jointly with China and produced in Pakistan.

Sudan is facing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, largely due to ongoing civil wars. Pakistan’s recent arms deal with Sudan is taking place at a time when Sudan has been experiencing an extremely severe humanitarian crisis as a result of the Civil War.

According to two of the three anonymous sources, the agreement includes the sale of 10 Karakoram-8 light strike aircraft, about 200 drones for scouting and kamikaze attacks, and sophisticated air defence capabilities, as reported by Reuters.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to a Reuters report, a retired Pakistani air marshal stated that the deal was a done deal. He told Reuters that in addition to the Karakoram-8 jets, the agreement includes Super Mushshak training aircraft and possibly JF-17 fighter jets, jointly developed with China and manufactured in Pakistan. However, he did not provide details on the number of jets involved.

Pakistan has taken an active part in international defense transactions. Recently, the Pakistani government concluded a contract with the Libyan National Army that amounts to more than $4 million. Meanwhile, the air force chiefs of Bangladesh and Pakistan held talks on a potential pact which covers the sale of the fighter aircraft JF-17 to Dhaka, Daily Star reported, citing Pakistan’s military.Referring to Pakistani military’s press wing, Daily Star said on Wednesday that the talks took place in Islamabad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.