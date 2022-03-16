Seoul: After China, now South Korea is facing the worst Covid outbreak as the country recorded over 4,00,000 infection cases on Wednesday. As per updates from the state media, South Korea reported 4,00,741 new daily Covid cases, the highest since the country reported its first Covid-19 case in January last year. Most of these new COVID cases were said to be locally transmitted.Also Read - Maharashtra To Begin Vaccinating Kids in 12-14 Years Age Group From Tomorrow | Details Here

With the fresh COVID cases, South Korea's overall caseload has now gone up to to 7,629,275, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

South Korea had on Tuesday recorded the deadliest day of the pandemic with 293 deaths reported in 24 hours, news agency Associated Press reported.

On the other hand, China is also facing its worst Covid-19 outbreak, forcing millions to go under lockdown. China recorded 3,290 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, including 11 severe cases.

However, China, where the first virus case emerged in 2019, has not officially reported any Covid death for more than a year, news agency AFP reported.

In an effort to contain the spread of the virus, China has decided to free up hospital beds as officials on Wednesday reported thousands of new cases from an Omicron-led coronavirus outbreak. The surge in Covid cases has put around 17.5 million residents of the southern tech hub of Shenzhen under lockdown. Apart from this city, the COVID restrictions have also been imposed in Shanghai and other areas.

The COVID restrictions have been imposed at a time when the global economy is under pressure due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, surging oil prices and weak consumer demand.

The experts in the matter say that the highly transmissible Omicron variant is said to be behind the exponential surge in cases in China and South Korea. They say that the variant is yet again posing the sternest challenge to China’s ‘zero-Covid’ strategy to contain the pandemic.

According to WHO data, South Korea now leads the world in newly reported cases in the last seven days with 2,358,878 cases, followed by Vietnam with 1,795,380.

Even though the vast majority of South Korea’s eligible population has been vaccinated and boosted, and despite the record number of infections in the country of 52 million people, death rates remain very low.

Moreover, South Korea also continued to relax its social distancing rules, under pressure from small businesses and self-employed Koreans who say years-long Covid restrictions had pushed their businesses to the brink.

However, the country now has a 11 PM curfew for businesses and a six-person limit for private gatherings. The country earlier had said that it will lift mandatory quarantine on arrival for fully vaccinated visitors from March 21.