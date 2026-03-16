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After coffee video, Benjamin Netanyahu posts new one with more people and different location; Watch

After coffee video, Benjamin Netanyahu posts new one with more people and different location; Watch

The AI ​​chatbot Grok stated that the video could not be real and was likely a deepfake created using AI.

(Images: X/@netanyahu)

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a new video on Monday, 16 March 2026. The video surfaced hours after an old video posted on his X account became a topic of discussion on social media. The AI ​​chatbot Grok identified the video as a possible deepfake. In the new video, Netanyahu is seen talking to a group of people, with lush greenery and mountains visible in the background. He captioned the video, “Sticking to the guidelines and winning together >>”

Watch The Video Here

שומרים על ההנחיות ומנצחים ביחד >> pic.twitter.com/HC5w3PqKuV — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 16, 2026

Coffee shop video

A day earlier, Netanyahu had posted another video from his X account. This video surfaced at a time when rumours were circulating on social media that Netanyahu had died in an Iranian attack. In that video, he was seen in a coffee shop, mocking the rumours.

What did Grok say?

But as soon as the video surfaced, debate erupted on social media about its authenticity. The AI ​​chatbot Grok stated that the video could not be real and was likely a deepfake created using AI technology. According to Grok, some strange things were observed in the video, such as the level of coffee in Netanyahu’s cup appearing to be the same throughout the video. Furthermore, his lip movements and voice were also inconsistent.

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Monday’s video response to Grok?

When a user on X questioned the authenticity of the video, Grok responded that it was not a real video. According to it, it was posted as a joke from Netanyahu’s official account to counter rumours of his death. This claim further fuelled debate on social media about whether the video was real or not and where Netanyahu was currently. Subsequently, Netanyahu released a new video on Monday to show that he was safe.

Iran threatens assassination

Meanwhile, Iran has issued a new threat against Netanyahu. Iran’s state-run news agency, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), posted on X that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said that if Netanyahu is alive, he will be hunted down and killed.

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