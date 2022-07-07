Mecca: As million pilgrims from across the globe gathered in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform the initial rites of the hajj on Thursday, the scene stirs hope and relief for Muslims around the world. This Hajj marks the largest Islamic pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic upended the annual event. In the visuals from the events, the crowds, visibly thinner than usual, could be seen moving counter-clockwise around the granite building in a blur, their hearts tilting toward the structure meant to symbolize the oneness of God in Islam.Also Read - A Hajj Closer to Normal: 1 Million Muslims Begin Pilgrimage

Pilgrims appeared to throw COVID-19 caution to the wind this year as they circled the Kaaba at the center of Grand Mosque's courtyard , in sharp contrast to the social distancing and mask requirements of the past two years.

But there were still signs of vigilance as well. Typically, worshippers would fight the crowds for a chance to touch and kiss the black stone on the Kaaba's eastern corner, but the government has again banned this practice, for the third year. Saudi authorities also distributed bottles of water from the holy Zamzam well instead of allowing pilgrims to drink from cups at the mosque. Thousands of medical workers were on hand to assist those in need.

This year, the hajj is open to just 1 million foreign and domestic pilgrims who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, tested negative for COVID-19 and are between 18 and 65 years old, according to a report by Associated Press. Authorities estimate 85% have arrived from abroad, the report added.

While this year’s attendance is far below the pre-pandemic influx of 2.5 million pilgrims, it represents a significant step closer to normal after the kingdom restricted the event to a small number of Muslim residents for the past two years.

What Is Hajj?

The hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey, which takes the faithful along a path traversed by the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago. Pilgrims spend five days carrying out a set of rituals intended to bring them closer to God.

That includes praying around the cube-shaped Kaaba, the holiest shrine in Islam. Wherever they are in the world, observant Muslims face the Kaaba to pray daily.

How Is Hajj Different This Year?

The ritual was almost scrapped in its entirety in 2020, when as few as 1,000 residents of Saudi Arabia were permitted to take part. Some 60,000 residents attended last year. The unprecedented restrictions sent shockwaves through the Muslim world and devastated many believers, who often save up and wait for years to make the pilgrimage.

This year’s hajj also showcases de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s latest efforts to loosen social restrictions and transform the kingdom. Saudi Arabia officially began allowing women to perform the hajj without a male guardian, or “mahram,” last year.

(With Associated Press Inputs)