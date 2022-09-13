Edinburgh: As people gathered in huge numbers on streets on Edinburgh, the mourners marveled as clouds parted and a bright beam of sun rays fell directly over the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. The image went viral as people considered it as a divine indication that Queen has finally ;eft for heavenly aboard. Thousands had gathered to bid farewell to the longest reigning monarch of Britain.Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: No Private Jets But Buses To Take World Leaders To Venue

“Touching moment the heavens opened up and a *single ray of sunshine* shone down on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, as hundreds of thousands lined the streets to bid farewell to the late monarch.” You really can’t make this stuff up, and yet, they always do. https://t.co/DlKUwwFWUa pic.twitter.com/yE7RI68N1a — human vibration (@humanvibration) September 13, 2022

The image appears to show a beam of light shining down from the heavens in a direct line with the black hearse in which the Queen’s coffin was transported. The photograph was taken as part of a procession led by Charles III with his three siblings, which saw a lone piper from Balmoral playing a lament, as Her Majesty was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse where she was lying in rest, reported the daily mail.

King Charles III and his siblings have stood in silent vigil around their mother Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward lowered their heads as they stood at four sides of the oak coffin. They stood for about 10 minutes alongside four members of the Royal Company of Archers, who stood guard armed with arrows and quivers.

As they performed the traditional vigil, a procession of members of the public lined up to view the queen’s coffin and filed past. Some bowed as they passed the king, while others walked solemnly by with their heads lowered.

Earlier, a double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace an hour before the Queen’s death was announced. The rare phenomenon appeared in the sky as the clouds cleared after downpours across the capital on Thursday afternoon. The rainbow could be seen over major landmarks across the capital including Elizabeth Tower in Westminster and the Queen Victoria Memorial.