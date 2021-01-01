New Delhi: Soon after India lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the vandalisation of a Hindu temple in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the neighbouring country said it will rebuild the temple soon. Also Read - Imran Khan Says His Govt Wants To Learn From China's Development Model to Eradicate Poverty

Making the announcement, Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that his government will rebuild a Hindu temple that was vandalised and set on fire by a mob in the province early this week.

Addressing a health card distribution ceremony, Chief Minister Khan said the government has issued orders to rebuild the temple.

The attack on the temple in Terri village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Karak district on Wednesday drew strong condemnation from human rights activists and the minority Hindu community leaders.

Lodging strong protest, India sought strict action against those responsible for the incident. India also expected Pakistan to carry out an investigation into the incident and has asked for sharing of the probe report with it.

On Wednesday, the temple in Terri village of Karak district was vandalised by a mob, protesting against its expansion work.

On the other hand, Khan vowed to protect the religious sites of minorities and said the police has arrested several suspects involved in the temple attack.

Over 45 people, mostly members of a radical Islamist party, have been arrested for destroying the temple. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Rehmat Salam Khattak was among those arrested.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Khan’s Special Assistant for Information and spokesman for the KP government Kamran Bangash said that the provincial government has ordered authorities to reconstruct the damaged temple.

Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer Karak have been issued directives to take immediate steps for reconstructing the temple, Bangash said.

According to the local police, they arrested more than 30 people, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Rehmat Salam Khattak, in overnight raids. Over 350 people have been named in the FIR, Provincial Police Chief KPK Sanaullah Abbasi has said.

(With inputs from PTI)