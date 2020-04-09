New Delhi: Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi that became the super-spreader of the coronavirus in India seems to have taken a similar route in Pakistan too after a spike in positive cases was traced back to the event in the neighbouring country. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

The development was pointed out by Congress leader Manish Tewari in a recent tweet where he said, "Interesting: it seems the Tabalegi Jamat has created problems in Pakistan too with regard to COVID-19. Seems to be a sect issue. Do listen in".

Tewari attached a video in his tweet from a Pakistan news channel featuring an interview with Yasmin Rashid, Minister of Health in the government of Punjab province in Pakistan.

Rashid said the main reason for the jump in cases in the province has been the Tablighi Jamaat. She said that of the total 2004 positive cases of COVID-19, 1314 are those linked to Tablighi Jamaat of which 549 cases were found positive. This led to a sudden rise in the number of cases, she said.

She added that going by statistics, of the 10,000 people of Tablighi Jamaat in quarantine when they undergo tests, 35-40 per cent are likely to be positive.

Manish Tewari posted a series of tweets regarding the Tablighi Jamaat that has wreaked havoc in the country and around the globe. In a subsequent tweet, replying to a user, the Congress leader said, “I think Tableghi Jamat needed to be careful not only in India but across the world. Listen to Health Minister of Punjab(Pakistan)how they account for a bulk of cases in Pakistan. There comes a time when you call a spade a spade. You strength bigots by not speaking up.”

As a result of this, cases will go up further as the number of tests has been increased by the government. Notably, the highest number of cases in the neighbouring country are from Punjab, the largest province of Pakistan.

With IANS inputs