New Delhi: Days after the Narendra Modi-led Indian government banned 59 Chinese applications, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States is “certainly looking at” banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok. Notably,Pompeo’s remarks come amid ongoing US-China tensions over the origination, handling of the COVID-19 or Coronavirus, Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and a nearly two-year trade war. Also Read - After Visa Ban, US Mulls Additional Presidential Action Against China

In an interview with Fox News, Pompeo said “I don’t want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it’s something we’re looking at.” Earlier, he had welcomed India’s move, saying the “clean app” policy will promote New Delhi’s national security against the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) spying on the country.

“We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps that can serve as appendages of the CCP’s surveillance state. India’s ‘clean app’ approach will boost India’s sovereignty, will also boost India’s integrity and national security as the Indian government itself has stated,” he told reporters last week.

Besides, US lawmakers had also raised national security concerns over TikTok’s handling of user data.

Earlier in the day, TikTok in a statement said that it will stop operations in Hong Kong after the city enacted a sweeping national security law last week.

The company said in a statement that it had decided to halt operations in light of recent events. TikTok’s departure from Hong Kong comes as various social media platforms and messaging apps including Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Google and Twitter balk at the possibility of providing user data to Hong Kong authorities.