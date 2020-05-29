New Delhi: Days after Twitter inserted fact checks into US President Donald Trump’s tweets, it has now flagged a tweet by Chinese government spokesman that it might be the US army who bought the Coronavirus to Wuhan. Also Read - No Recent Contact Between PM Modi And Trump Over India-China Border Row, Last Conversation on April 4: Govt Sources

"When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!" Zhao said in a tweet posted on March 12.

The microblogging website attempted to bust the claim by posting a blue exclamation mark under this tweet. It also urged the readers to check the facts about COVID-19.

Prior to this, Twitter had tagged two tweets of Donald Trump on voting with a fact-checking warning label.

However, this did not go down well with Trump. He announced retaliation against the website in the form of an executive order.

Yesterday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended the fact-checking label against the President’s tweets, saying that the microblogging website will “continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally”.