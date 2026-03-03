Home

After Iranian missile strikes in UAE, super rich pay Rs 3.2 crore for private jets to leave Dubai quickly

Amid rising Middle East tensions, Dubai’s ultra-wealthy are spending up to ₹3.2 crore on private jets to escape missile threats, as airport closures trigger massive global travel disruption and panic departures.

Dubai residents and visitors are scrambling for seats on private jets out of the United Arab Emirates at prices that can reach $350,000 after airports there were shuttered due to attacks by Iran.

Executives, wealthy nationals and tourists who visited Dubai and Abu Dhabi are paying six-figure sums for flights to locations like Muscat, Oman; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and elsewhere as concern over commercial flights continues in the wake of heightened tensions between Iran and Israel and the US. Iran launched missiles and drones at military bases in the UAE and other locations on Thursday after the US and Israel coordinated airstrikes on Iranian territory earlier in the week.

Private Jets Booked Months in Advance

Iran’s retaliatory attacks forced Dubai International among other airports in the Persian Gulf region to cancel all passenger flights Sunday and Monday before resuming limited operations. Already-private charter flights are now reportedly booked weeks or months in advance as passengers seek to leave the country amid fears of further conflict.

Passengers are flying private jets from Dubai to destinations including Bahrain, Istanbul, and Muscat after countries began closing their airspace to Emirati carriers, Gulf News reported. Riyadh remains the most common destination for Dubai evacuees: Saudi Arabia has kept its airport open and still issues tourist visas to many nationalities.

Companies are reportedly chartering convoys of SUVs equipped with private security teams to shuttle passengers from Dubai to Riyadh over land.

Also read: Big update in Iran-US-Israel conflict as PM Modi speaks to Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain King amid raging conflict

Tourism and Transit Ground to a Halt

The rich aren’t the only ones affected by the continued conflict in the Middle East: Thousands of flights have been cancelled over the last few days as Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, and Yemen restrict Emirati airspace and carriers scramble to reschedule flights.

This has caused mass disruptions for Emirates customers and those who transit through Dubai, which became the world’s busiest airport for international travel pre-pandemic. Many travellers have been left stranded overseas.

Dubai residents escaping the country face additional hurdles: while Dubai’s airport partially reopened Monday, flights to Israel are still suspended.

Airfare has skyrocketed on certain routes as carriers attempt to adjust: Flights from Asia to Europe over Iran are now more expensive than travelling east over Russia, Forbes reports.

Global Economy Threatened by War

The attacks in the Persian Gulf could continue to impact markets beyond the aviation industry. Oil prices jumped after Iran attacked a number of sites, including the International Refining Company’s crude-processing facility on Sunday.

The attack knocked out roughly 25% of the UAE’s oil-processing capacity. Natural gas futures rose as well. Investors are concerned ongoing tensions could drive up inflation and create additional issues for global supply chains.

