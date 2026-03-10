Home

After Khamenei’s death, Iran-linked secret message intercepted: Why US intelligence is on high alert?

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that they have won against Iran in many ways but have not won enough, vowing to achieve “ultimate victory” against the Persian Gulf country. He further mentioned that together with Israeli partners, Iran is being “crushed” in an overwhelming display of technical skill and military force. His remarks come amid heightened tensions in West Asia as military operations and retaliatory actions involving Iran, the United States and Israel continue to escalate across the region, following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28. March 10 marks the eleventh day of the ongoing conflict.

What is the encrypted message that US intelligence agencies claim to have intercepted?

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that an encrypted message linked to Iran was intercepted after the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The message is believed to potentially signal the activation of suspected “sleeper cells” outside of Iran. Going by the report, the US intelligence agencies have intercepted encrypted communications.

Why do analysts believe the transmission was likely linked to Iran?

As per a federal alert cited by ABC News, the communication appeared shortly after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint U.S.-Israeli operation on Feb 28. The alert cites “preliminary signals analysis”, indicating that the transmission probably originated from Iran.

What do intelligence experts say about encrypted radio-frequency messages used for covert communication?

The report states that the transmission went on to be rebroadcast through numerous countries, which is an unusual pattern that drew attention to analysts who have been monitoring radio-frequency communications. The original message was encrypted and may have been intended specifically for individuals who had already been provided with the key necessary in order to decode it. Intelligence agencies and militant organizations often utilize this form of sending messages, where the intent is to provide instructions or other information without leaving digital traces, as they do not rely on the internet or mobile networks.

What could this intercepted message mean for tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States?

“It’s possible the transmissions could be intended to activate or provide instructions to prepositioned sleeper assets operating outside the originating country,” reads the alert.

Furthermore, the alert said, “While the exact contents of these transmissions cannot currently be determined, the sudden appearance of a new station with international rebroadcast characteristics warrants heightened situational awareness”. The warning indicates that there is currently “no operational threat tied to a specific geographical area.”

This news comes as the Iran-Israel conflict continues to escalate, with its eleventh consecutive day of war, and the transition of leadership due to the death of Ali Khamenei. Israel’s military began launching a new cycle of strikes against central Iran on Monday and struck targets related to Hezbollah in Beirut.

The United States has struck more than 5,000 targets across Iran in the first ten days of a sweeping military campaign aimed at dismantling the country’s security infrastructure, according to details released by US Central Command.

The Operation Epic Fury, began at 1:15 a.m. on February 28, 2026, and involves a wide range of American air, naval, and missile systems targeting Iranian military capabilities across the country. The operation involves a broad mix of American military assets. These include long-range bombers such as B-1 bombers, B-2 stealth bombers, and B-52 bombers, along with advanced fighter aircraft, including F-15, F-16, F-18, F-22 stealth fighters, and F-35 stealth fighters. Attack aircraft such as the A-10 and electronic warfare platforms, including the EA-18G electronic attack aircraft are also participating in the operation.

