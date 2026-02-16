After Kim Jong Un, who? Aunt, niece or…: North Korea’s succession war

Home

Fresh speculation has surfaced over North Korea’s leadership succession after signs that Kim Jong Un may be positioning his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, as his potential successor.

After Kim Jong Un, who? Fresh speculation has emerged in North Korea over the leadership succession, which is making headlines all over. The speculation started after the recent actions by the East Asian country’s supreme leader suggesting his teenage daughter – Kim Ju-ae – might be his potential successor. South Korea’s spy agency and lawmakers have highlighted her growing public appearances, igniting debate among regional experts about the future of the Kim dynasty. If the whispers about Kim’s successor are true, experts say, it could start a succession battle within his family.

What Experts Say?

According to Rah Jong-yil, who served as a South Korean ambassador to UK and former deputy director of Seoul’s intelligence service, taking Kim’s position may not be easy for Ju-ae, Telegraph reported. He stated that the North Korean supreme leader’s 38-year-old sister is also in the race and has already set her sights on the throne.

She is also considered the second most powerful person in the East Asian country, as she has a major hold over the military and even the bureaucracy.

“It depends on the timing, but I believe that if Kim Yo-jong believes she has a chance of becoming the top leader, she would take it,” The Telegraph quoted Jong-yil as saying.

