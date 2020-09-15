In view of the rising rape cases in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called for more stringent punishment like chemical castration and public execution for those found guilty in rape cases so that they don’t become repeat offenders. Also Read - Outrage in Pakistan After Robbers Gang-Rape Woman in Front of Her 3 Children in Punjab Province

Khan’s proposal came after a Pakistani woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her children by robbers on a motorway in Punjab province on September 9, triggering a public outcry and sending shockwaves across the nation.

The woman was driving along a major highway near Lahore when was dragged out of her car and raped by two men at gunpoint, one of whom was arrested by police on Monday.

During an interview with a regional news channel, the prime minister said he believed there should be chemical castration of rapists or at least the culprits should be made to forcefully undergo surgery so that they don’t commit sexual crimes in future, Reuters reported.

“The way there is first degree, second degree, third-degree murder, this [rape] should be graded in the same way, and when there is first degree [rape], castrate them. Operate on them and make them unable to do this,” Khan said in the interview.

Chemical castration involves using drugs to reduce a person’s libido.

However, regarding the public hanging of rapists, he further noted that such an action would not be internationally acceptable in view of the GSP accorded to Pakistan by the EU, which could be revoked.

He also proposed setting up a three-pronged strategy to deal with rapes and other sexual abuse cases, starting with the registration of sex offenders and paedophiles.

Notably, hundreds of women had taken to the streets to protest against the rape and demanded the resignation of officials as well as the public hanging of rapists in Pakistan. The case sparked additional outrage after a police officer blamed the victim because she was driving at night without a male companion.