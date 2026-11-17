After Microsoft outage, major US banking services face service disruptions; Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo affected

Customers of major US banks, including Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and US Bank, reported problems accessing their online accounts on Monday. Chase said a technical glitch was causing transaction delays but ruled out a cyberattack.

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After Microsoft outage, major US banking services face service disruptions; Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan affected (Image: Pixabay/representational)

Customers of several major US banks faced problems accessing their online accounts on Monday after multiple banking services reported technical disruptions. The affected platforms included Bank of America, Chase, J.P. Morgan, US Bank, Wells Fargo and digital payment service Zelle. Several customers reported difficulties logging into their accounts and using banking services, according to outage-tracking platform Downdetector.

Chase Bank later said that the disruption was caused by a technical problem and had nothing to do with a cyberattack. The bank clarified that customers could still access their accounts and funds, although some transactions were taking longer than usual, as per various media reports.

A spokesperson for Chase said the bank was aware of the issue and was working to fix it as quickly as possible. Some customers also reported seeing an error message when attempting to use Chase’s online services. The message said that certain services were temporarily unavailable and asked users to try again later.

Thousands of complaints reported

According to CNN, more than 4,700 Chase customers had reported problems by 2 pm Eastern Time on Monday. Bank of America, Wells Fargo and US Bank also saw an increase in complaints, although the number of reports was lower than those involving Chase.

However, not all the affected banks reported problems with their own systems. US Bank said its services were working normally but acknowledged that customers sending or receiving money through Zelle involving other banks could face delays.

Zelle clarifies its services are working

Zelle addressed reports of payment disruptions, clarifying that its own payment network was functioning normally. The company said problems at individual financial institutions could affect customers trying to send or receive money through the platform.

Zelle operates through participating banks and credit unions, which hold customers’ money and manage their accounts. This means a technical problem at a bank can affect payments even when Zelle’s network is operational.

US Bank also clarified that its own systems had not been directly affected, although customers making Zelle transfers involving another financial institution could experience delays.

Is the US banking outage linked to the Microsoft outage?

The latest banking disruption has raised questions because it comes amid a series of major technology failures in the US.

A Microsoft outage last week affected services such as Outlook, Teams and Copilot. Separately, a communications failure in the US air traffic control system led to a nationwide halt on flight departures on Friday.

United Airlines also reported a technology problem on Monday that delayed departing flights before the airline confirmed that the issue had been resolved.

However, there is no confirmed evidence linking these incidents to one another. The companies and authorities have described them as separate technical problems.