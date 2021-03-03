New Delhi: At a time when the Mumbai blackout was suspected to be done by the Chinese hackers, a US Firm on Wednesday said that Chinese hackers are still actively targeting Indian ports. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Starts Operations on Mumbai-Male Route

At least one connection opened by Chinese state-sponsored hackers into the network system of an Indian port is still active, even as authorities block attempts to penetrate the nation’s electrical sector, according to the US firm that alerted officials. Also Read - After Mumbai Power Blackout, Telangana Faced Cyber Attack Attempt by China | Here's What Happened

Recorded Future chief Stuart Solomon said the US firm could see a ‘handshake’ — indicating an exchange of traffic — between a China-linked group and an Indian maritime port. Also Read - Taxi, Auto Night Fares to be Hiked in Mumbai From March 1. Check New Prices Here

Calling the group RedEcho, Recorded Future said the hackers had targeted as many as 10 entities under India’s power grid as well as two maritime ports when the company first notified the Computer Emergency Response Team on February 10. Most of these connections were still operational as recently as February 28, the chief of Recorded Future added.

He said that there is still an active connection between the attacker and the attackee and added that it is still happening.

On the other hand, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in Beijing said that without any proof, slandering a specific side is irresponsible behavior and an ill-intentioned one.

Recorded Future further claimed that the intrusions into the India’s critical infrastructure have been happening since at least the middle of last year which tracks back to the start of a bloody skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers at a border post in the Himalayas.

Recorded Future, which is privately held cybersecurity firm based near Boston that tracks malicious activity by nation-state actors, however, hasn’t made any connection or assertion between the traffic observed under RedEcho and the Mumbai outage. But its chief Solomon said that it’s not unusual to see this type of technique used by nation states as an instrument of national power.

However, the federal officials have denied that any cyberattack has occurred, but say malware was found. On the other hand, the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre emailed the central Power System Operation Corp. about the threat from RedEcho on February 12, the Power Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that black-listed IP addresses had tried to log-in to the board’s servers. However, he didn’t attribute the attack to any country or entity.