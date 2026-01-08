After Nicolas Maduro’s capture, this leader emerges as US’s next TARGET; Trump administration issues open warning

Home

After Nicolas Maduros capture, this leader emerges as USs next TARGET; Trump administration issues open warning

Maduro pleaded "not guilty" to multiple federal charges during his first court appearance in New York City following his capture by the US military on Saturday.

After capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, it seems that the United States has identified a new target. Well, the new target named by the US is Diosdado Cabello, who is Venezuela’s interior minister. Diosdado Cabello is popularly known as one of the most loyal supporters of Nicolás Maduro.

Washington is warning Diosdado Cabello that if he does not help interim President Delcy Rodríguez to comply with U.S. demands and keep peace in Venezuela after the ousting of Maduro, he could find himself at the top of the U.S. Government’s hit list.

The United States claims that Diosdado Cabello has direct control over all security forces already implicated in human rights violations throughout Venezuela. According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to Reuters, U.S. officials are particularly worried that Cabello could act as a spoiler because of his history of repression and rivalry with Rodriguez. As a result, they are attempting to compel his cooperation while they look for ways to eventually force him out of power and into exile.

As a consequence, Washington has attempted to warn Cabello through intermediaries that if he continues to defy U. S. orders, he will likely suffer the same fate as Nicolás Maduro. On Saturday, Washington carried out a “large-scale strike against Venezuela”, and the deposed dictator, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and taken out of the country.Maduro and Flores were captured in Caracas and flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. Trump stated that Maduro and his wife have been indicted on charges of alleged “drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies” in the Southern District of New York and will face trial.

Earlier on Monday, Maduro pleaded “not guilty” to multiple federal charges during his first court appearance in New York City following his capture by the US military on Saturday. Maduro raised questions over the legality of his arrest, claiming that he was detained at his residence in Caracas, as the remark signalled what is expected to be a central plank of his legal defence – that his arrest by US law enforcement on foreign soil amounted to an unlawful operation, as reported by CNN.

However, eliminating Cabello would be dangerous because it might inspire colectivos, or pro-government motorcycle clubs, to take to the streets and unleash the mayhem Washington wishes to prevent.

An outbreak of violence in Venezuela would be catastrophic, and this is a course of action that the United States is doing everything possible to avert. The extent to which Washington chooses to intervene further may be based on how events in Venezuela develop at the present time.

Venezuela’s Defence Minister, Vladimir Padrino, also appears on the list of possible targets for the United States. Like Cabello, he has also faced allegations by the United States regarding his alleged participation in drug trafficking.

The US has reportedly placed a multi-million-dollar bounty on his head. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has stated that the investigation remains ongoing and has yet to be concluded. U.S. officials believe that Padrino’s participation is necessary to avoid creating a potential void, given his command over the armed forces.

U.S. officials view Padrino’s cooperation as crucial to preventing a power vacuum due to his control over the armed forces. They believe he is more pragmatic than Cabello and therefore more inclined to align with Washington’s demands while negotiating a secure exit for himself, according to a source familiar with the administration’s thinking, as reported by Reuters.

