New Delhi: For the first time, China has unveiled the names and detailed stories of four martyrs who died in the border confrontation with India in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in June 2020. “Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran died a fierce struggle” against “foreign troops”, Reuters reported citing Chinese media. The development comes after 0ver 8 months as China had earlier refused to reveal details of soldiers lost their lives in the violent clash in Galwan. Also Read - Galwan Hero Colonel Santosh Babu's Father Not '100% Satisfied' With Mahavir Chakra

Chinese top military body Central Military Commission awarded 4 Chinese soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan clash, news agency ANI reported today.

About June 15, 2020, Galwan Clash:

At least 20 Indian Army personnel (including Colonel B Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, and 19 jawans) have lost their lives in the violent clash with People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.

A total of 76 Indian soldiers were injured in the bloodied fight. The fatalities on June 15 were the first deaths in an India-China border clash since 1975.