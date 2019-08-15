United Nations: After Pakistan asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to meet over India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and split it into two UTs, China has now urged for “closed consultations” in the Council.

“China asked for closed consultations on the Security Council agenda item ‘India Pakistan Question’. The request was in reference to the Pakistani letter to Security Council President,” a UN diplomat was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Yesterday, Pakistan asked for an emergency meeting with the UNSC. In a letter addressed to the UNSC, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that his country won’t provoke a conflict. However, “India should not mistake our restraint for weakness,” he maintained.

Qureshi further said, “If India chooses to resort again to the use of force, Pakistan will be obliged to respond, in self-defence, with all its capabilities.” He added that “in view of the dangerous implications” Pakistan requested the meeting, Reuters reported.

Notably, after India announced its decision with regards to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, the tensions with the neighbouring country Pakistan flared up. In retaliation, Islamabad downloaded diplomatic ties with India, while also suspending Samjhuata Express as a protest to India’s decision.

Further, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Sunday likened the prevailing situation in the Valley to the RSS emulating Nazi ideology. Hitting out at New Delhi for “attempting to change the demography of Kashmir”, the Pakistan Prime Minister wondered aloud, “Will the world watch & appease as they did Hitler at Munich?” In a series of tweets, Khan had said, “The curfew, crackdown & impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK is unfolding exactly acc to RSS ideology inspired by Nazi ideology. The attempt is to change the demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing.”