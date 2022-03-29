Kyiv: Soon after the latest round of peace talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations were concluded in Tukey, Russia on Tuesday said it will ‘radically’ reduce military activity near Kyiv, Chernigiv. Speaking to news agency AFP, the Russian negotiator said ‘meaningful’ talks were held with Ukraine.Also Read - Will Use Nuclear Weapons Only In Case Of "Threat To Existence Of State", Says Russia Amid War Against Ukraine

On the other hand, the Kyiv negotiators called for an 'international' accord to guarantee Ukrainian security.

Amid the heavy bombardments and shelling in Ukraine, the latest round of peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations were held at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul earlier in the day.

#BREAKING Russia says to 'radically' reduce military activity near Kyiv, Chernigiv pic.twitter.com/sAuTO6RCaJ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 29, 2022

Alexander Fomin, Russia’s deputy defence minister led the Russian delegation that included negotiator Vladimir Medinsky. On the other hand, the Ukrainian Delegation is headed by David Arakhamia, reported CNN News.

In the meantime, the Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey confirmed that the talks between the delegations were held. Among the members who attended the meeting in an unofficial capacity is Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

“In order to hold contact between the two parties, it is necessary to obtain approval from both parties. In the case of Abramovich, he has approval [of his participation] from both sides,” he added, reported the news channel.

In a phone call on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to hold the next round of negotiations in Istanbul.

Erdogan reiterated that Turkey would continue to contribute in every possible way during this process. Notably, Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held three rounds of in-person negotiations so far.

It must be noted that Russia had on February 24 launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies)