After PoK, Pakistan faces another headache; petrol, diesel prices to go up again? Transporters announce…

Transporters in Pakistan have announced a nationwide strike to protest rising petrol and diesel prices and fines. This move comes after negotiations with the government failed.

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After PoK, Pakistan faces another headache; petrol, diesel prices to go up again? Transporters announce... (File pic)

While the fire of protests is burning in PoK and Balochistan in Pakistan, now a big uproar has also arisen on the economic front within the country. Transporters have announced an indefinite Chakka Jam strike across the country against the prices of petrol and diesel and heavy fines, which is expected to have a major impact on the supply system. According to the report, transport services were stopped at many places from Friday night itself after the talks between the government and transport organizations remained inconclusive. Now this strike will be implemented across the country from Saturday, due to which import-export and domestic freight transportation may come to a halt.

The Pakistan Mini Mazda Association and the All Pakistan Goods Transport Owners Association have stated that the agitation will continue until their demands are met. The leaders of the organizations say that the government’s policy of daily fuel price fixation is placing a heavy burden on the transport sector. They demand that prices be fixed on a monthly basis to ensure business stability.

Anger against toll tax also

Transporters have also cited toll taxes and “unjust fines” as major issues. They allege that billions of rupees are collected in tolls each year, but in return, the roads are in poor condition and corruption is rampant in the system. They also allege arbitrary collections in the name of axle-load regulations. It’s worth noting that the Pakistani government recently reduced the price of petrol by ₹3.19 per liter and diesel by ₹1.50 per liter. Despite this, petrol is currently selling at around ₹329.82 per liter and high-speed diesel at ₹382.36 per liter, both of which are heavily taxed.

Why is the transport sector angry?

Citing fluctuations in the global oil market, the government recently implemented a new system of daily fuel price fixing. However, the transport sector says this decision has increased their costs and uncertainty. Consequently, this strike could pose a new threat to Pakistan, which is already facing economic pressure. If the blockade continues for a long time, it could directly impact the supply of essential goods, trade, and industry in the country.