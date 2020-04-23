Washington: Days after reports about North Korean leader Supreme Kim Jong-un being in fragile condition after recent heart surgery surfaced, a top US Gneral on Wednesday said that the US military had no indication that North Korean leader has lost any control of the country’s military. Also Read - Why is North Korean Media Silent on Kim Jong-un's Health?

"I can tell you that in the intel I don't have anything to confirm or deny anything along those lines," AFP quoted Pentagon Joint Chiefs Vice Chair General John Hyten as saying.

"I assume that Kim Jong Un is still in full control of the Korean nuclear force and the Korean military forces," he said. "I have no reason not to assume that."

Amid rumours regarding the health condition of Kim Jong-un, the North Korean state media is making no mention at all on the leader’s health condition or his whereabouts following the cardiovascular procedure.

However, if reports are to be believed, Kim was reportedly facing health problems apparently linked to obesity, heavy smoking and workload for months.

Though nothing is clear as of now, all eyes are on Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s sister, who will take over the leadership if Kim succumbs to his illness. Notably, Kim Jong-un’s sister and youngest of seven siblings, Kim Yo-jong was born in 1987, and first came into the limelight during the funeral for her father Kim Jong Il in 2011.