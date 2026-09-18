After skipping BRICS, Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman may visit India in November or early December: Reports

Earlier, Bangladeshi officials had said that a suitable atmosphere and clear understanding on bilateral issues would be important before Rahman makes his India trip. At the same time, Dhaka has said it wants to improve ties with New Delhi.

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After skipping BRICS, Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman may visit India in November or early December: Reports (Image: ANI/File)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman may travel to India in November or early December for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to various media reports. India and Bangladesh have recently restarted official-level discussions to work out the details of the proposed visit. The talks are focused on finding a suitable date and preparing an agenda for Rahman’s first bilateral visit to India, according to reports citing diplomatic sources. The visit is not confirmed yet, and the final date will depend on discussions between the two governments.

India, Bangladesh resume talks

Officials from Dhaka and New Delhi have been holding meetings as both sides look to move ahead with the proposed visit. Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi has also met several Bangladeshi ministers and senior officials in recent days. The discussions are expected to help prepare the agenda for the two prime ministers.

The two countries are looking at a possible window in November, although an early December visit is also being discussed, according to diplomatic sources cited by The Hindu and reported by Bangladeshi media.

Rahman is scheduled to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly this month. He is also expected to have several diplomatic engagements during October and November, making his schedule an important factor in deciding the date of the India visit.

Trade, Ganga Water Treaty on agenda

A number of bilateral issues are expected to come up during the proposed talks. Among them are efforts to restore and expand bilateral trade, which has been affected by political tensions between the two countries. The Ganga Water Treaty, which is due to expire in December, is also expected to be an important issue in discussions between Dhaka and New Delhi. Both sides are expected to work on the agenda before Rahman travels to India.

Rahman skipped BRICS Summit in India

The proposed bilateral visit comes after Rahman did not travel to New Delhi for the BRICS Summit held earlier this month.

India had invited Rahman to the summit in his capacity as the chair of BIMSTEC. However, Bangladesh decided not to send a representative to the meeting. Bangladeshi officials said Dhaka wanted a separate bilateral engagement with India under conditions that were suitable for both sides.

India has separately invited Rahman for a bilateral visit. India’s External Affairs Ministry recently confirmed that two invitations had been extended to the Bangladeshi prime minister — one for a bilateral visit and another for the BRICS Summit.

Sheikh Hasina issue remains sensitive

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who left Bangladesh in August 2024, is currently in India. Dhaka has repeatedly raised concerns about her activities from Indian territory and has also sought her return. The issue has become one of the sensitive points in India-Bangladesh relations.

Bangladeshi officials have previously said that a suitable atmosphere and clear understanding on bilateral issues would be important before Rahman makes his India trip. At the same time, Dhaka has said it wants to improve ties with New Delhi.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has said Dhaka wants to “reset” ties with India and plans to give priority to a bilateral visit at an appropriate time.