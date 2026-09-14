After skipping BRICS Summit, Bangladesh wants fresh start with India, says ties under Hasina were ‘uncomfortable’

Relations between the two neighbours have faced several challenges since Sheikh Hasina left Bangladesh and travelled to India after her government was removed following a student-led movement in August 2024.

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After skipping BRICS Summit, Bangladesh wants fresh start with India, says ties under Hasina were 'uncomfortable' (Image: PTI/File)

Bangladesh wants to start a new chapter in its relationship with India and build stronger ties based on mutual interests, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said on Sunday. Kobir said Dhaka wants to improve relations with New Delhi through direct talks between the two countries. He described the relationship between Bangladesh and India during the 15-year rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as uncomfortable.

“We want to move towards a new relationship,” Kobir told reporters, adding that such an effort should happen through bilateral discussions rather than through a larger international or regional platform.

‘India is just another country’

Kobir also said Bangladesh should take a more balanced approach towards India and avoid making the neighbouring country the centre of its foreign policy.

He said Dhaka should focus on its own national interests while maintaining good relations with India, just as it does with other countries.

“India is just another country, and Bangladesh wants good bilateral relations with it,” Kobir said. He also used a metaphor about having every meal in India to stress that Bangladesh should not become overly dependent on New Delhi.

Ties strained after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster

Relations between the two neighbours have faced several challenges since Sheikh Hasina left Bangladesh and travelled to India after her government was removed following a student-led movement in August 2024.

Hasina’s continued stay in India has remained a major issue between Dhaka and New Delhi.

At the same time, both sides have continued to discuss bilateral matters, including trade and other areas of cooperation. Recent contacts between officials have also included discussions on defence cooperation and maritime security.

Bangladesh skipped BRICS summit in Delhi

Kobir’s comments came shortly after Bangladesh decided that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would not attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Bangladesh said Rahman had been invited to the summit in his capacity as the current chair of BIMSTEC, rather than specifically as Bangladesh’s prime minister. India had also extended a separate invitation for a bilateral visit, which Dhaka said had been in place since February.

Kobir had earlier said Rahman’s first visit to India should be a bilateral trip and not take place on the sidelines of a multilateral event. He said Dhaka was working on arranging such a visit when the timing was suitable.

The two-day BRICS Summit in New Delhi concluded on Sunday without Rahman attending.

Rahman to travel to New York

Kobir also said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is scheduled to travel to New York on September 21 to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to the minister, Rahman will remain in New York until September 26.

The planned UN visit will give Bangladesh an opportunity to engage with other countries as Dhaka works to reshape its foreign policy and strengthen relations with multiple partners.