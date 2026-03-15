Home

News

After Strait of Hormuz, danger of shutting down lurks over Bab el-Mandeb; What is it and why is it so crucial?

After Strait of Hormuz, danger of shutting down lurks over Bab el-Mandeb; What is it and why is it so crucial?

Approximately 12% of the world's total trade passes through Bab el-Mandeb.

NASA satellite image of the portion of the Bab El-Mandeb Strait passing between Djibouti and Yemen.

New Delhi: Yemen’s Houthi rebels have threatened to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in support of Iran. A senior commander of the Houthis warned that if the Ansarullah movement (Houthis) decides to assist Iran against attacks by the US and Israel, closing the strait would be a primary option. Their threat comes amidst ongoing attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel. The US and Israel have been launching continuous attacks on Iran since February 28. These attacks have resulted in the deaths of dozens of senior politicians and military officials, including Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

What does Iranian media say?

Iran’s semi-official news agency, Fars News, reported that the Houthis and other “resistance groups” are on full alert. They could join Iran’s ongoing conflict at any moment. Fars News warned that should this occur, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait could be closed. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a narrow maritime passage situated at the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula; it lies on the main shipping route for vessels travelling from the Red Sea toward the Suez Canal.

Why are Houthi rebels silent?

Amidst the Israeli and US attacks on Iran, the Houthi rebels—members of the Iranian resistance bloc—have remained quiet, issuing statements. A few days ago, they declared that their “fingers are on the trigger.” They also stated that “if the situation demands it, they are ready to respond at any moment.” However, experts believe that the Houthis will not jump into this war so hastily, nor without a direct signal from Iran. They are an integral part of Iran’s three-phase strategy and stand ready to respond whenever the time is right. However, they fear that if they become involved in this conflict, they will face attacks from the US and Israel.

What is Bab al-Mandeb?

Bab el-Mandeb is one of the world’s most critical maritime routes. Measuring just 29 kilometers across at its narrowest point, this strait connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. Any vessel travelling between Europe and Asia via the Suez Canal must pass through Bab el-Mandeb. If ships are unable to transit the Suez Canal route via Bab al-Mandeb, they are forced to take a detour around the southern tip of the African peninsula—the Cape of Good Hope. This extends the standard 20–25-day journey between Asia and Europe to approximately 30–40 days. Furthermore, the cost of the voyage also increases.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The importance of Bab el-Mandeb

Approximately 12% of the world’s total trade passes through Bab el-Mandeb. Additionally, 10% of all seaborne oil and a significant volume of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) transit through this route. According to the US Department of Energy, in 2023, an estimated 8.8 million barrels of oil and LNG shipments passed through Bab el-Mandeb daily. Consequently, if Bab el-Mandeb were to be closed, difficulties for the entire world could escalate significantly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.