New Delhi: India's home-made microblogging website Koo has found an international platform after the Nigerian government used it following the suspension of Twitter in the country. Soon after Nigeria made it official to have made its account on Koo, its CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna posted on Twitter a welcome message along with a screenshot of the Nigerian government's account on Koo.

Owned by Bombinate Technologies, Koo has long been considered as India's alternative to Jack Dorsey's Twitter.

Recently, the Nigerian government banned Twitter after the microblogging website deleted a remark of President Muhammadu Buhari. However, the move from the Nigerian government has provoked international uproar over freedom of expression and calls for protests online and on the street.

“Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka is a Special Guest at today’s event marking the flag-off of Lagos Ibadan Rail commercial operations,” the Nigerian government said on its official Koo handle.

“A very warm welcome to the official handle of the Government of Nigeria on @kooindia Spreading wings beyond India now,” Radhakrishna tweeted soon after this.

Radhakrishna had on June 5 tweeted that his team is thinking of enabling local languages in Nigeria. Notably, this Koo has become the go-to microblogging website for government departments and some celebrities fed up with Twitter.

Announcing its decision, the Nigerian government has said that Twitter’s suspension in the country will end once the American social media giant submits to local licencing, registration and conditions, rejecting criticism the ban had stifled freedom of expression.