New Delhi: Days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) put a pause on clinical trials of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment over safety concerns, the United Nations agency on Wednesday said that trials can resume. Also Read - After Covid-19 & Measles, Congo Hit By New Ebola Outbreak; 'Can 2020 Get Any Worse' Asks Twitter

“On the basis of the available mortality data… the executive group will communicate with the principal investigators in the trial about resuming the hydroxychloroquine arm,” AFP quoted WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying. Also Read - Increased Antibiotic Use to Combat COVID-19 Will Lead to More Deaths, Says WHO

Hydroxychloroquine is a common anti-malaria drug which is considered effective to slow infections from the Covid-19, SARS-CoV-2 etc. Also Read - 'Will Consider Rejoining,' Says White House After Trump Terminates WHO Funding